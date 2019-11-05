New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's 2-minute video challenge goes viral

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Social media is abuzz over New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's short video of her blitzing through two years' worth of her government's achievements.

In the video which was shot in conjunction with the second anniversary of her taking New Zealand's top office, Ms Ardern listed down policies her government had implemented ever since she became the Prime Minister.

She had said that she was challenged by her own team to do so in under two minutes, but Ms Ardern ultimately finished with a final time of two minutes and 56 seconds.

Some of the policies listed included creating around 92,000 jobs, improving cancer care and building more classrooms.

The video which was posted on her official Facebook page last Friday (Nov 1) received 45,000 shares and about 7,300 comments by Tuesday.

"Well done Jacinda and the Labour Party an impressive list in 2 years, better than anything I can previously remember," Facebook user Sandra Hardy wrote on Ms Ardern's page.

While the publicity stunt drew praises largely from overseas, some Kiwis were less than impressed.

"I voted for you but you did not meet to help and support the average kiwis that are working so hard full time to give our families a chance to live. High cost of rent and increase of petrol costs has just gone too far. I know you can do better," read a comment left by Misili Filoa.

With contribution from The Straits Times