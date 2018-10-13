New warrant of arrest for Jho Low will enable Interpol help, says Malaysian police chief

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The money-laundering charges brought against Low Taek Jho and his father Larry Low Hock Peng "in absentia" on Friday (Oct 12) is to obtain a new warrant of arrest and enable assistance from Interpol, said Malaysia's police chief.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said with the new warrant, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) would be able make a request to Interpol to issue a Red Notice for the fugitive businessman - better known as Jho Low - and his father.

"This latest move will certainly help the police to track down both men.

"Our priority has always been to detain them as soon as possible," he told The Star.

The fresh charges were brought by the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) and the Attorney General's Chambers on Friday.

The papers were registered with the Sessions Court in Putrajaya in the morning, and warrants of arrest for both men were also sought.

Jho Low remains defiant despite criminal charges filed against him by the police for money laundering, saying he would not submit to any jurisdiction where guilt had been predetermined.

A statement issued by his attorneys through a spokesman suggested that the charges were designed to distract attention away from the Malaysian government's plan to sell the Equanimity superyacht without first verifying ownership through proper legal process.

The statement said Jho Low was conferring with his lawyers on what legal action he could take to address the charges.