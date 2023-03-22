New Thai carrier Really Cool Airlines to announce routes by June and launch by year end

BANGKOK - A new Thai carrier, Really Cool Airlines, will announce its flight routes by the end of June and begin operations by the end of the year, its CEO Patee Sarasin said on Tuesday.

The carrier will focus on international flights, Mr Patee said.

He said the airline will help Thailand’s aviation industry recover and will offer enhanced safety.

The airline’s slogan is “We Fly the Future” and it will be midway between a luxury and budget carrier, Mr Patee said.

“We are excited and ready to introduce Really Cool Airlines to give an extraordinary experience to passengers,” he added.

Mr Patee, who was formerly the chief executive of Thai low-cost carrier Nok Air, said the new carrier will surpass previous standards.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt welcomed the news about the new Thai carrier, saying airlines have played an important role in developing smart cities.

“Apart from giving extraordinary experience to passengers, this airline will help boost the recovery of Thai tourism,” Mr Chadchart said.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand targets attracting 30 million foreign tourists this year, about 80 per cent of the 39 million that arrived during the pre-Covid-19 year of 2019.

Thailand must increase the number of airlines and flights serving in the country to reach this target, the agency said.

It was reported last week that Really Cool Airlines was one of four companies that were seeking licences to operate in Thailand.