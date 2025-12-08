New S’pore-Ipoh flights boost city’s effort to become a regional travel hub: Perak state exco member

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

IPOH – Batik Air’s launch of direct flights from Singapore to Ipoh is a significant step towards establishing the city as a hub for short-haul international travel, said Perak state executive council member Loh Sze Yee .

Following the launch, Singaporeans now have an additional, affordable weekend destination as well as another medical tourism option, added Mr Loh.

Mr Loh, who is also the state tourism, industry, investment and corridor development chairman, said travellers could spend their weekend in city hotels, savour Ipoh’s culinary delights, explore heritage sites and even undergo medical check-ups at specialist centres.

“This route reflects Batik Air’s strong confidence in Perak’s potential and comes at an opportune time as we intensify efforts to strengthen Ipoh’s position as an international gateway,” Mr Loh told the media after welcoming passengers on the inaugural flight at Sultan Azlan Shah Airport on Dec 8 .

Singapore continues to be the largest source of foreign visitors to Malaysia, recording over 10 million arrivals in the first half of 2025 alone, he said.

“With this direct connection, we are opening the door wider for Singaporeans and travellers transiting through Singapore to explore Perak’s rich heritage, natural beauty and unique cultural experiences,” he added.

Mr Loh said with Ipoh known for the charm of its old town, colonial architecture, limestone hills, iconic caves and a culinary landscape increasingly recognised across the region, this service is expected to attract more visitors seeking authentic and meaningful travel experiences.

He also said their goal is not only to attract more visitors, but also to establish Ipoh as a preferred hub for short-haul international travel.

“More flights mean more opportunities for hotels, homestays, travel agencies, transportation providers, restaurant operators, small businesses, creative entrepreneurs, and tourism-related communities across Perak.

“We hope Batik Air will introduce more direct routes to Ipoh in the future, particularly to key regional markets showing strong demand for culture and nature-based tourism,” he said, adding that the launch aligns with the state’s strategy ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

AirAsia suspended its Ipoh-Singapore route in May .

It was stated on the airline’s website under its travel notice that about 17 routes, including Ipoh-Singapore, would be suspended to review and align operations.

Currently, Singapore’s low-cost airline Scoot also operates flights to Ipoh.

On the potential expansion to other countries, Mr Loh said the state hopes to see more international flights from other countries, but discussions need to be conducted at the federal level.

He said Perak is keen to collaborate with any airline interested in developing new routes in the region.

“We are focusing on flights within ASEAN, as I have repeatedly told the federal authorities. Our goal is not necessarily for Ipoh to become a major international hub but rather to strengthen our regional connectivity,” the chairman said.

He said it seems inefficient for airports that are already operating beyond their capacity to continue expanding.

Instead, it would make more sense to utilise Ipoh for shorter flights, which the city can “comfortably accommodate”.

“By doing so, the larger airports could focus on longer and more profitable flights,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK