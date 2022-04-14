New owner of telco Telenor Myanmar promises to keep data privacy policy

BANGKOK - The new owner of telecommunications operator Telenor Myanmar has pledged to maintain the same data privacy policy as its predecessor, amid concerns that it would turn over sensitive subscriber information to Myanmar's military regime.

"We would like to stress that Investcom Pte Ltd will follow the same principles as Telenor Myanmar in terms of lawful intercept equipment activation and/or requests," said the Investcom Holding press office in an e-mailed response to queries from The Straits Times on Thursday (April 14). "The network is committed to meeting all of its legal and ethical obligations to tens of millions of loyal customers."