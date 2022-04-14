New owner of telco Telenor Myanmar promises to keep data privacy policy

Telenor announced the sale of its Myanmar subsidiary to M1 for US$105 million in July 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Indochina Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
53 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BANGKOK - The new owner of telecommunications operator Telenor Myanmar has pledged to maintain the same data privacy policy as its predecessor, amid concerns that it would turn over sensitive subscriber information to Myanmar's military regime.

"We would like to stress that Investcom Pte Ltd will follow the same principles as Telenor Myanmar in terms of lawful intercept equipment activation and/or requests," said the Investcom Holding press office in an e-mailed response to queries from The Straits Times on Thursday (April 14). "The network is committed to meeting all of its legal and ethical obligations to tens of millions of loyal customers."

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top