New mega Covid-19 vaccination centre to begin operations, as Malaysia hits 5.5m dose mark

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A total of 5,510,720 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were given as at Friday (June 18), said Malaysian Health Minister Adham Baba, as the opening of a new mega centre is set to increase the country's vaccination capabilities.

He tweeted on Saturday (June 19) that among the total, 3,957,687 people received their first dose while 1,553,033 have also received their second dose.

Dr Adham added that as at 11.59pm on Friday, 147,616 people received their first dose, while another 32,450 were now fully vaccinated.

The Bukit Jalil National Stadium vaccination centre is expected to start operations from June 21 with a capacity to administer up to 10,000 doses per day, said Youth and Sports Minister Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

He said the large-scale vaccination centre would enable more people, especially around the Klang Valley, to get vaccinated, with a focus on people age 40 and below.

"The entire stadium has been transformed into a vaccination centre in line with the National Recovery Plan announced by the Prime Minister (Muhyiddin Yassin)," Mr Reezal was quoted as saying by the Bernama news agency.

"This is part of the ministry's efforts to ensure that the initiative led by Khairy Jamaluddin and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and the Health Ministry in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme through the optimal use of facilities is a success.

"With this initiative we will be able to increase the vaccination rate among the people," he said in a post on his official Facebook account on Friday night.

Mr Reezal said at the initial stage, a total of 60 Malaysia Vaccine Support Volunteers under his ministry will be assigned to Bukit Jalil and the number will be increased as needed, adding that the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil has been operating as a vaccination centre since June 7.

In this regard, he called on the public to immediately register and always check the status of their appointments on the MySejahtera application.