New mandarin orange draws attention in Malaysia for texture and taste

JOHOR BAHRU - After 2024’s Red Beauty craze, a new mandarin orange contender has emerged this Chinese New Year in Malaysia.

Cultivated in China, Yellow Beauty has been drawing attention for its sweeter taste, brighter skin and firmer texture, said fruit seller Yong Boon Sing.

“Unlike Red Beauty, which has a jelly-like texture, Yellow Beauty oranges are firmer and juicier,” he said in an interview with The Star.

Another variety popular among customers is the Sakura orange, a hybrid of tangerine and pomelo.

“This gives the fruit a golden yellow colour and a unique pineapple-like fragrance, which custo­mers find interesting,” he said.

Each box of Yellow Beauty costs RM48 (S$15.39) while Sakura is priced at RM68 (S$21.80), he said.

“These premium varieties have been well received by corporate customers looking for festive gifts,” he said.

Mr Yong observed that corporate spending in 2026 appeared stronger compared with previous years.

“In the past, the common lokam variety was usually the top choice for corporate gifts but this year, companies are more willing to spend on premium oranges and gift sets, typically RM40 and above per person,” he added.

Ms April Tan, an assistant general manager at a fruit and flower distributor, said lokam remains the most widely available and affordable option in the market.

“In terms of volume, lokam is still in the top variety,” she said, adding that Yellow Beauty ­oranges have become a hot item this season.

“Besides Red Beauty, there is Papagan, a juicy variety that is easy to peel,” Ms Tan said.

Prices have remained stable despite delays at ports too, she said.

“There are stricter inspections by enforcement agencies on shipping containers arriving at our ports. The situation is manageable at the moment as sales are still slow since the school year has just started,” she said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK