New Malaysia tower takes spot as world's second tallest building

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's Merdeka 118 tower is staking its claim to be the world's second tallest building and the tallest in South-East Asia.

This followed the completion of the new tower's spire, with the building now officially standing at a height of 678.9m.

Only the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, at 830m, stands taller.

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday said he was proud to announce the completion of the tower spire amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I was made to understand that Merdeka 118 will also be the first tower in Malaysia to earn triple platinum ratings with international sustainability certifications, including the highly prestigious Leadership in Energy and Environment Design.

"This is not only a great achievement in the field of engineering, but also further strengthens Malaysia's position as a modern and developed country," he said at a ceremony to celebrate the completion of the tower's spire.

Malaysia's declaration of independence was made at the next-door Stadium Merdeka on Aug 31, 1957, by then Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman. That date is now celebrated as the country's independence day.

The number 118 represents the number of floors in the new tower.

"This will make Merdeka 118 an industry benchmark in the country and serve as an iconic tower for the future," Datuk Seri Ismail said.

Besides spurring the national economy, the development of the project would provide economic opportunities for the local community in the areas surrounding Petaling Street, Kampung Attap and Pudu, said the Premier.

The tower covers more than three million sq ft of floor area, comprising 1.66 million sq ft of net lettable area of Grade-A office space and about one million sq ft of retail space.

Various outstanding features have been incorporated into the tower, including an observation deck and a glass-domed 118 mall within the podium of the tower.

Other components of the Merdeka 118 precinct include the Merdeka Textile Museum which showcases Malay-world textiles; Little M, a childcare centre for children below seven years old; and Masjid Merdeka, a mosque that can accommodate up to 3,000 people.

PNB Merdeka Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of sovereign fund Permodalan Nasional Berhad, is the project's developer.

The tower and infrastructure upgrades in its surrounding area are expected to be completed by the end of next year.

