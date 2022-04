KUALA LUMPUR - The relatively smooth leadership handover at the Democratic Action Party (DAP) two weeks ago, which saw the appointment of Mr Anthony Loke Siew Fook as the party's new secretary-general, belies the challenges facing Malaysia's most established opposition force.

Internal rifts continue to cast a cloud over the DAP, even after the dynastic Lim family, which has dominated the party since the 1970s, appeared to take a step back.