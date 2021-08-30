New Covid-19 rules for travellers entering Malaysia via Johor

KUALA LUMPUR • Travellers entering Malaysia through the Johor international gateway must submit an application to undergo mandatory quarantine at their home or another residence at least seven days before arrival, Bernama reported yesterday.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said travellers also need to undergo a Covid-19 screening test using a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test no later than three days before departure.

The risk assessment for travellers is made based on the application for compulsory quarantine at home and the premises can be used as a quarantine place if it meets the prescribed conditions.

The citizen or foreign traveller must have a house or place of residence in Malaysia, test negative on a PCR test and be fully vaccinated.

"Individuals receiving Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Moderna and Sinopharm vaccines must have passed the 14th day from the date of the second vaccination dose, while recipients of single-dose vaccines such as Johnson & Johnson and CanSino must have passed the 28th day from the date of the jab," Dr Noor Hisham said.

"Citizens and foreign travellers who do not meet the requirement and qualification will have to undergo compulsory quarantine at government-gazetted quarantine centres at their own expense."

He said all travellers will have to undergo a health assessment and PCR test again upon arriving at the international gateway.

Travellers with mild symptoms are required to undergo Rapid Test Kit-Antigen or PCR tests, and they are allowed to quarantine at home; however, further action depends on the test results.

He said: "The mandatory quarantine period for travellers from all countries is 14 days. However, it will be extended for another seven days if there is a need based on the results of their risk assessment and additional quarantine will be implemented at the same residence, house, or quarantine centre."

There were 20,579 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing Malaysia's total infections to more than 1.7 million, with over 76 per cent of the new cases not fully vaccinated. Around 97.8 per cent of the new cases were asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms.