New bids in to revive KL-Singapore high-speed rail, but govt funding remains missing link

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s plan to revive the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (HSR) by relying wholly on private sector financing is unlikely to get off the ground, say industry insiders, with fresh bidders for the project requesting government funding in their proposals.

According to MyHSR Corporation, the government-owned company in charge of developing and implementing the HSR, seven local and international consortia submitted their concept proposals at the close of its request for information (RFI) exercise on Jan 15. It declined to name the companies involved.

The RFI was held in order for the Malaysian government to assess the private sector’s ability to fully finance the project without state funds or guarantees. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration has said it is open to reviving the HSR, but it will not pay for the 350km-long line, which is estimated to cost over RM100 billion (S$28 billion).

It was reported that Japanese companies including East Japan Railway Company pulled out from the project just days before the Jan 15 deadline, describing it as “too risky” without the government’s financial support.

But other companies have ventured a bid, in the hope that the government will relent on its stance. Analysts say the bidders may propose and justify the need for financial support from the government as part of their submissions.

In a stock exchange filing on Jan 26, Berjaya Land announced that its 70 per cent-owned subsidiary Berjaya Rail (B-Rail) had formed a consortium with IJM Construction, Malaysian Resources Corp and Malaysia’s national railway firm Keretapi Tanah Melayu to submit a bid for the HSR.

Sources in the industry told the Straits Times that the B-Rail-led consortium has requested in its proposal for the government to compensate it if the number of passengers falls below a minimum number.

“B-Rail believes it is impossible to build this rail without a government guarantee, given its large financial commitment. They have asked for a government guarantee, which then defeats the government’s purpose of using private funding to build the HSR,” said the source.

Another industry source said the B-Rail-led consortium is separately eyeing opportunities to acquire and develop land around the railway stations as another source of income.

ST has also learnt that YTL Corp, which in 2018 was appointed to be a project delivery partner to design and deliver civil works for the HSR before it was suspended, has put in a fresh bid for the project.

A highly placed source in YTL said the company has asked for some form of government financial support in its bid, to manage the mounting costs of building the line.

AmInvestment Bank analyst Alex Goh said no rail projects in Asia have gotten off the ground without government funding.

Indonesia’s first HSR, the 142km-long Jakarta-Bandung line launched in October 2023, received government support in terms of land acquisition, he told ST. The US$7 billion (S$9.4 billion) project was developed by PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China, a joint venture between a consortium of four Indonesian state-owned companies and China Railway International, a subsidiary of China Railway Group.