New 15km bicycle lane for a greener Johor Baru; car-free day on March 18

JOHOR BARU – Those keen on cycling in Johor Baru can now zip along a 15km bicycle lane around the city centre that runs next to several main roads.

Johor Baru mayor Mohd Noorazam Osman said the lane was introduced in mid-January as part of the Johor Baru City Council’s (MBJB) efforts to promote the use of bicycles and encourage a healthier lifestyle.

“We also want to promote a low-carbon society by reducing vehicle usage in the city,” he added during a board meeting at Menara MBJB in Johor Baru.

Some of the roads where the blue bicycle lane runs parallel to include Jalan Ayer Molek, Jalan Yahya Awal, Jalan Tasek Utara, Jalan Datin Halimah, Jalan Kolam Ayer and Jalan Wong Ah Fook next to City Square and JB Komtar shopping malls.

The city council is identifying other roads suitable for incorporating bicycle lanes to create a network that connects to all main locations in the city, said Datuk Noorazam.

“There are some who have opposed this idea, saying it can lead to many problems, but as a city that is continuously growing towards sustainability, changes need to be made no matter how small.

“This is in line with what has been practised in other major cities around the globe, and will act as support for public transportation in Johor Baru city,” he noted.

He added that MBJB would continue to carry out improvements on the lane.

“It is equipped with a few safety features such as aluminium solar reflective studs, signboards to indicate sharing lanes and pavement indicators,” he said, highlighting that the lane was built according to safety regulations and specifications.

To encourage cycling, MBJB will be working with the Darul Ta’zim Bicycle Club to organise the Johor Baru Criterium Championships 2023 Mayor’s Cup and a 20km fun ride at the Dataran Bandaraya Johor Baru on March 10 and 11.

“We will also be organising a neon recreational night on March 10 and a car-free day on March 18,” he added.

Separately, the mayor said the city council had started its litter-picking programme every Sunday in areas under the MBJB.

“So far, more than 6,180kg of rubbish have been collected during these plogging activities,” he noted, referring to a combination of jogging while picking up litter.

“However, the numbers are not something to be proud of as it clearly shows the lackadaisical mentality of city folk who do not seem to care about the environment.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK