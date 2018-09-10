'Never thought he would go this far': Man donates part of his liver to save former teacher at Singapore hospital

KUANTAN (SIN CHEW DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A doctor-to-be has given his primary school teacher a new lease of life by donating part of his liver to save her.

Mr Chen Ze Rong, a 25-year-old medical graduate, donated 67 per cent of his liver to Ms Liang Feng Pin, his former teacher from Kong Min Chinese primary school in Kuantan.

Ms Liang was Mr Chen's science teacher and her only daughter, Ms Zheng Zi Jing, was also Mr Chen's classmate when they were in year five.

After finding out that Ms Liang had liver problems and needed a liver transplant, Mr Chen volunteered without hesitation.

The transplant was completed in Singapore and both Mr Chen and Ms Liang are now recovering in hospital.

In a Facebook post, Nanyang Siang Pau Medical Foundation said Mr Chen was currently suffering from jaundice but added that his condition would improve once his liver starts to regrow.

"Chen is breathing on his own and can sit up but still in a bit of pain. He should be able to be discharged in a week. Blood tests show Chen's liver is functioning in Liang's body and there has been no rejection."

Ms Liang is currently undergoing dialysis treatment until her condition stabilises.

"The first six months are the most critical period and if Liang's condition remains stable, she can be discharged in one month," read the post.

Ms Zheng said her mother is currently on life support and her breathing is being aided but doctors said her condition is good. She added that she has also looked in on Mr Chen.

On the night after the surgery, Ms Zheng wrote on her Facebook thanking her good friend.

Ms Zheng said Mr Chen's friendship and sacrifice was like a "miracle" and have given her mother a new lease of life.

"The support of Chen and his family makes me realise that love is not only confined within family. Love is everywhere if one is genuine," she said.

"I would never have thought that he would be willing to go this far and be the one who saved my mother's life," wrote Ms Zheng.