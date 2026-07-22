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Network School premises in Johor’s Forest City closed, signboards taken down or covered

The Network School’s operator had its business licence revoked on July 21.

ISKANDAR PUTERI – The Network School in Forest City appears to have ceased operations following the cancellation of its operator’s business licence by the Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP).

A check at its building on July 22 morning found a temporary closure notice pasted on the main entrance.

Signboards bearing the Network School name at the entrance and around the area have either been removed or covered.

This comes after MBIP announced on July 21 that it had revoked the business licence of the operator, NSO Malaysia Sdn Bhd, and ordered the company to cease all operations with effect from July 22 .

The local authority said investigations found that the company had failed to comply with licensing conditions and the approved use of its premises, warranting enforcement action under existing by-laws.

MBIP said the company, which operates a campus at Teluk Bintang in Pulau Satu, had been served with a Stop Business Notice under the MBIP Trade, Business and Industrial Licensing By-Laws 2018.

The council also revoked the company’s advertising licence after discovering that the business activities carried out at the premises differed from those approved under its office-use licence.

The Network School was a co-living and co-working technology commune with memberships starting at US$1,500 ( S$1,940 ) a month.

Founded by American entrepreneur Balaji Srinivasan, it operated as a startup society for digital nomads, remote workers and others.

On July 14, allegations emerged that Israeli nationals had participated in the programme using passports issued by other countries. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK