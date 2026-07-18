Network School in Forest City told to shut down, Johor chief minister says

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Malaysia’s Home Ministry and relevant agencies have been called upon to conduct a thorough investigation into the operations of the Network School Forest City.

ISKANDAR PUTERI – The Network School operating in Forest City has been issued a cessation of business notice after local authorities found that one of its premises was operating without a valid business licence, says Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

The Johor Menteri Besar said the Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP) has issued the enforcement notice to the unlicensed premises, as well as an advertising licence notice for displaying signboards that do not comply with approved conditions.

“Inspections found that the company was operating from two premises, with only one holding a valid licence for an administrative office.

“The other premises were found to be operating without an MBIP business licence despite being owned by a local citizen,” he said in a statement on July 17 .

Onn Hafiz added that the company has also violated the approved business category for the licensed premises by using an office approved for administrative purposes as classrooms while carrying out business promotion activities without submitting detailed applications.

Regarding the nationalities of the participants, he said all matters relating to the entry of foreign nationals into Malaysia fall under the jurisdiction of the Home Ministry.

“The Johor government urges the federal government to make an immediate, clear and final decision regarding the status of the individuals involved and the operations,” he said.

Within the state’s jurisdiction, Onn Hafiz said MBIP will continue investigating all matters within its scope and take further enforcement action if any breaches of laws, licence conditions or regulations are uncovered.

On July 14, Onn Hafiz called on the Home Ministry and relevant agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the operations of the Network School, following allegations that Israeli nationals were among its participants.

He also stressed that Johor will not allow any party to use the state as a base to spread ideologies or movements that are against the law, sovereignty and interests of Johor and Malaysia.

Following that, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said any Israeli nationals found to be involved in the Network School will be deported immediately if investigations confirm their presence.

He also reiterated that Malaysia does not recognise Israel and that the relevant authorities are investigating allegations involving the participation of Israeli nationals in the programme. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK