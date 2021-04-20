Coronavirus

Netizens see red over alleged royal vaccinations in UAE, government failings

Visitors not observing safe distancing at a Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Lumpur last Friday. Malaysians have been angry over what they see as double standards in the government's response to Covid-19, with members of the public heavily fined and even jail
Hazlin Hassan‍ Malaysia Correspondent In Kuala Lumpur
  • Published
    39 min ago
The hashtags #kerajaangagal (failed government) and #Agong (King) trended on Twitter over the weekend as Malaysians expressed online their anger over the government's perceived mishandling of issues ranging from the Covid-19 crisis to alleged furtive vaccination of the country's ruler.

The anger boiled over following a report by the Asia Sentinel news site saying that the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, was vaccinated during his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates with the Sinopharm vaccine, which has not been approved for use in Malaysia, and brought back 2,000 doses for his family and friends.

