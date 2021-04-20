Netizens see red over alleged royal vaccinations in UAE, government failings

The hashtags #kerajaangagal (failed government) and #Agong (King) trended on Twitter over the weekend as Malaysians expressed online their anger over the government's perceived mishandling of issues ranging from the Covid-19 crisis to alleged furtive vaccination of the country's ruler.

The anger boiled over following a report by the Asia Sentinel news site saying that the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, was vaccinated during his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates with the Sinopharm vaccine, which has not been approved for use in Malaysia, and brought back 2,000 doses for his family and friends.