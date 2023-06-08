Netizens’ interest spikes as Malaysian durian seller turns up the heat

A Malaysian durian seller has become a social media sensation after videos of his buffed body on display as he hawked the thorny fruit shirtless went viral.

In several videos uploaded on his Tiktok account, Mr Amir Syarifuddin Suhaimi is seen manning his durian stall in the Malaysian east coast state of Terengganu clad only in a pair of pants and cap, wearing slippers and a pair of sunglasses.

His stall is located near the Kuala Terengganu drawbridge, about 2.7km from the state capital of Kuala Terengganu.

One video which featured him surrounded by his durians has garnered over 600,000 views and more than 22,000 likes. Another video of him selling customers the Musang King variety had over 244,000 views.

Many claimed they suddenly craved durians after watching the videos, while some put his lack of clothes to the current heatwave.

“The temperature in Malaysia has reached 40 deg C... It is normal if he doesn’t wear a shirt (because it is) hot,” wrote a commenter “mama tasha”.

However, there were some who said he should cover up.

“While you are running your business, you should also take care of your aurat,” wrote “Sha”, referring to the parts of the body required to be clothed in Islam.

Mr Amir, 34, remained unperturbed by the attention.

“I just ignore the negative comments while I thank those for their positive comments and support,” he told The Straits Times.

He said it was not unusual for durian traders in Terengganu’s famous Pasar Payang to go shirtless, pointing out that it was the norm decades ago.

“So I am bringing back the nostalgia by doing so now,” he added.

Despite his newfound fame, Mr Amir claimed his durian business, which operates Thursdays to Sundays from 5pm to midnight, has not spiked.