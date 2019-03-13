Nestle launches no-added-sugar Milo drink in Thailand, citing government health policy

BANGKOK - Nestle has launched a 200 million bhat (S$8.6 million) campaign here to promote its new "Milo UHT no sucrose" chocolate malt ready-to-drink product.

The move was in response to the government's public health policy of encouraging Thais to consume an appropriate amount of sugar, The Nation newspaper reported.

The product contains no added sugar but delivers energy from milk and malt, senior executives Victor Seah from Nestle Indochina and Chaiyong Sakulborrirug from Nestle (Thai), told a press conference last week.

Nestle has started selling the new beverage at some 7-Eleven convenience stores in Thailand and will roll out the product on a fuller scale by June, the Nikkei Asian Review reported on Wednesday (March 13).

The 180ml packet of the drink will sell for 13 baht (S$0.56), said the Nikkei.

The product's marketing concept, "No Sucrose, yet tasty and nutritious energy from milk and malt", aims to attract mothers seeking alternative healthier products for their children, according to The Nation.

"As of today, Nestle has 48 SKUs with the Thai Healthier Choice Logo, and the company will continue to work with relevant authorities and stakeholders to do our part to support efforts to make Thailand a healthier nation," Mr Seah said at the news conference. SKU stands for stock keeping unit, a product identification code that helps track an item for inventory.

"Although the amount of sugar in our products has always met strict World Health Organisation guidelines, we understand the importance of sugar reduction," Mr Seah added, as quoted by The Nation.

"This is why we take a proactive approach to help individuals and families reduce their added-sugar intake through educational initiatives and by offering new choices to consumers."