Neglected elephant boards jumbo flight home to Thailand

COLOMBO - A Thai elephant gifted to Sri Lanka two decades ago was flown back to its birth country on Sunday after a diplomatic spat over the animal’s alleged mistreatment.

Thai authorities had gifted the 29-year-old Muthu Raja – also known back in its birthplace as Sak Surin – to Sri Lanka in 2001.

But they demanded it back last year after allegations it was tortured and neglected while housed at a Buddhist temple in the island nation’s south.

The 4,000kg mammal flew out from Colombo airport on Sunday morning on a one-way commercial flight for a repatriation that Thai officials said had cost US$700,000 (S$946,000).

The Ilyushin IL-76 cargo plane carrying Muthu Raja took off around 7.40am, the airport manager said.

After touching down in Chiang Mai the elephant will be quarantined at a nearby nature reserve.

It was taken from its temporary home at a zoo in Colombo before dawn in a special steel cage the size of a shipping container.

Four Thai handlers alongside a Sri Lankan keeper are accompanying the elephant on the flight and two CCTV cameras will monitor its health in transit.

The chief veterinarian at the Dehiwala Zoo, Madusha Perera, told AFP that Muthu Raja was in pain and covered in abscesses when it was rescued from its previous abode last year.

Animal welfare groups said the elephant had been forced to work with a logging crew and its wounds – some allegedly inflicted by its handler – had been neglected.

The elephant will undergo hydrotherapy to treat a remaining injury on its front left leg when it returns to Thailand, Ms Perera said.

Return opposed