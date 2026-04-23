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Two seats on either side of the ruler – normally reserved for the chieftains – were noticeably empty in the chamber.

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– Negeri Sembilan’s royal tussle continued on April 23 as four chieftains who called for the ousting of the state’s Malay ruler boycotted the state assembly’s opening.

Two seats on either side of Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir – normally reserved for the chieftains – were noticeably empty in the chamber. It is the state’s convention for the chieftains to accompany the ruler at the opening of the state assembly.

At the beginning of his royal speech, Tuanku Muhriz stressed that the absence of the four chieftains would not affect the legality of the state assembly sitting.

“The government should function normally to take care of the people’s welfare,” he told the state assembly.

The boycott came after the four chieftains said on April 22 that they wanted the opening of the state assembly to be deferred pending the installation of a new ruler of their choosing: Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar.

“We ordered the Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan to comply and not act beyond the powers conferred upon him. We have decided not to attend the opening of the state assembly,” the statement read.

In a shocking development on April 19, the four chieftains declared that Tuanku Muhriz had been deposed due to “misconduct”, without further elaboration. Instead, they named Tunku Nadzaruddin as the next ruler.

Tunku Nadzaruddin is the son of the late Tuanku Ja’afar, who was Tuanku Muhriz’s predecessor.

The four chieftains, known locally as the Undang, are mandated under the Negeri Sembilan Constitution to appoint and remove the state’s Malay ruler, who is styled as “Yang di-Pertuan Besar” rather than the more common “Sultan”.

They also called on state assemblymen to oust Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun over his dismissal of their attempt.