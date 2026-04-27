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All 14 assemblymen from UMNO withdrew support for Negeri Sembilan’s Chief Minister Aminuddin Harun on April 27.

- Negeri Sembilan’s Chief Minister has lost his majority in the southern Malaysian state after all 14 assemblymen from UMNO withdrew support for him on April 27, citing his interference in the ongoing crisis where district chieftains are pushing to depose the state ruler.

This leaves Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, the vice-president in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat, with the backing of just 17 members in the 36-strong state legislature.

It calls into question the cooperation between the Prime Minister’s Pakatan Harapan coalition and crucial ally UMNO at the federal level.



Speaking to reporters at the state’s UMNO headquarters on April 27, Negeri Sembilan UMNO chief Jalaluddin Alias said they were not satisfied that Datuk Seri Aminuddin had excluded them from any discussion about the state ruler’s crisis.

“Such a crisis is seen as potentially affecting the administration of the Negeri Sembilan state government and, indirectly, significantly impacting government stability and social harmony.

“Henceforth, I announce that all 14 UMNO state assemblymen and assemblywomen have unanimously lost confidence in the Menteri Besar and are withdrawing their support for his leadership,” said Datuk Seri Jalaluddin, the state’s senior executive councillor.

This follows an attempt on April 19 by traditional chieftains, known as the Undang, to oust the state’s ruler, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir. The next day, Mr Aminuddin, the Menteri Besar, dismissed the attempt, declaring the move invalid.

The chieftains then pushed back on April 21, calling for Mr Aminuddin’s removal.

The Undang also boycotted the opening of the state assembly on April 23, a day after they said they wanted the session to be deferred pending the installation of a new ruler of their choosing: Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar.

Since UMNO and PH are both a few seats short of the 19 needed to form the majority in Negeri Sembilan, the fate of the Menteri Besar will be decided by opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional, which holds five seats.

Depending on which party PN aligns with, the state could have a new Menteri Besar or bring back the incumbent.

The Straits Times understands that PN leaders are meeting at a hotel in Seremban, where PN secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan has been spotted with the party’s state chapter.

This is a developing story.