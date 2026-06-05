Negeri Sembilan state assembly to be dissolved on June 5

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Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun said late on June 4 that the state's ruler had given his consent to dissolve the assembly.

SEREMBAN - Snap polls will be held in Malaysia’s Negeri Sembilan after the state’s ruler gave his consent for the legislative assembly to be dissolved on June 5.

Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun told reporters at a hastily arranged press conference at his official residence at 11.30pm on June 4 that Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir had given his consent to dissolve the assembly during an audience at Istana Hinggap at 8.30pm.

Aminuddin said the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Amanah have also discussed seat allocations.

“I can say we have almost finalised that. We will be contesting all 36 seats,” he said, according to a report in The Star.

He added that the seat allocation will be finalised next week.

Talk of the 36-member state assembly being dissolved has been making the rounds since the beginning of the week.

It is understood that PKR will contest 16, DAP (11) and Amanah (nine).

The speculation gained momentum on June 3 when Aminuddin sought an audience with Tuanku Muhriz early in the morning and then again in the afternoon, The Star said.

It is understood that the morning session, which was a routine weekly pre-exco briefing, took almost two hours.

Aminuddin, who is currently serving his second term as menteri besar, had also cancelled the weekly media conference at the eleventh hour on June 3.

He also declined to speak to reporters after he returned to office.

On June 2, Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen and state party leaders had gathered for a special meeting at the menteri besar’s official residence following talk of the impending dissolution.

The last state polls were held on Aug 12, 2023.

Pakatan won 17 seats, followed by Barisan Nasional (14) and Perikatan Nasional (five).

Talk of snap polls began making its rounds at the end of April after the 14 Barisan assemblymen from Umno withdrew support for Aminuddin’s government.

They had claimed to have been left with no other option but to declare a loss of confidence as the menteri besar had failed to handle the state royal crisis.

However, Tuanku Muhriz then decreed that Aminuddin continue with his duties until there was further clarity on the issue.

On May 5, Umno and Pakatan Harapan leadership unanimously agreed to maintain the unity government framework in Negeri Sembilan.

However, the 14 assemblymen maintained their stand not to support Aminuddin’s leadership.

State DAP chief Anthony Loke had also said the best option was to dissolve the assembly as the move by the Barisan assemblymen had caused political cooperation in the unity government to become untenable. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK