Negeri Sembilan ruler sacks state exco members

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The Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan (in orange) made the decision after the executive council members were found to have violated their oath of office.

KUALA LUMPUR - The Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan has revoked the appointments of members of the state executive council with immediate effect, according to a statement issued by the Istana on Sept 20.

The media statement said the decision was made after the executive council members were found to have violated their oath of office.

It said the members had taken and signed an oath and pledge of allegiance before the Yang di-Pertuan Besar on Aug 7, prior to their appointment to the state executive council.

Under Article XXXVIII(5) of the Laws of the Constitution of Negri Sembilan 1959, an exco member, other than the Menteri Besar, holds office at the pleasure of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar.

The statement said the exco members had pledged allegiance to the ruler and the royal Institution, undertaken to protect and preserve the sovereignty of the state constitution, and acknowledged the authority vested in the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang.

“However, they have breached that oath by their actions and statements on Sept 15,” the statement said, which was released late on Sept 20.

The ruler subsequently revoked their appointments with immediate effect, adding that each of the affected members had been informed individually by letter.

Following the decision, Menteri Besar Datuk Ismail Lasim is required to present a list of candidates for the new members of the state executive council for the consideration and consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar, in accordance with Article XXXVIII(2) of the state Constitution.

The ruler also expects the Menteri Besar to ensure that the administration of Negeri Sembilan continues without disruption and in accordance with the provisions of the state constitution.

The statement stressed that the interests of the people would have to remain safeguarded during the transition.

The statement was issued by Azizi Mohamad Ali, Pengelola Bijaya Diraja of Istana Besar Seri Menanti, and was dated Sept 20, 2026. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK