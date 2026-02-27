Nearly 6,000 evacuated as flood situation remains critical in parts of Sabah

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

KOTA KINABALU - Nearly 6,000 people have sought shelter as Sabah’s flood situation remains critical on the third day in the state’s interior and south-western districts.

A total of 5,860 residents from 2,067 households remain affected by the flood in interior Tenom and Sook as well as Beaufort, Membakut and Sipitang on the state’s south-western coast.

According to the Sabah State Disaster Command Centre, Tenom remains the worst hit with 3,544 victims from 1,207 households across 46 villages.

Beaufort recorded 1,462 victims from 513 households across 58 villages, Membakut had 435 victims from 171 households across 16 villages and Sipitang had 340 victims from 151 households involving 22 villages.

Sook had 79 victims from 25 households across four villages.

It said that a total 146 villages were affected and victims housed at 29 relief centres as at noon on Feb 27 since the areas were hit by floods on Feb 25.

Dozens of schools remained affected either by the flood itself or because access roads were flooded with some schools also being used as temporary relief centres.

Rail services from Kota Kinabalu to Beaufort have also been affected by the floods in the low-lying district, which has been hit for the third time in 2026 .

No fatalities have been reported but officials anticipate substantial damage to crops, livestock and property.

Sabah Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister Jamawi Jaafar has ordered his officers to inspect flood-affected areas in Tenom, Nabawan, Sook, Tongod, Sipitang, Beaufort and Pitas.

The inspection is to assess the extent of damage to crops, livestock and agricultural infrastructure.

“They should coordinate immediate assistance to farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen affected by the floods,” he said, adding that the measure was to enable quick aid distribution and recovery efforts.

Datuk Jamawi said his ministry would also collaborate with relevant agencies at the district level to ensure that assistance, including livestock feed, planting seeds and technical support, is delivered promptly.

In view of the flood situation in Beaufort, Sipitang Member of Parliament Matbali Musah said that it was crucial for the Finance Ministry to provide additional special emergency allocations.

“Special emergency allocations are needed to deal with natural disasters that occur frequently, especially in Sabah,” he said in Parliament following the recurrence of floods.

The first wave of floods occurred between Feb 18 and Feb 24 in Sabah’s northern districts of Pitas and its neighbouring Paitan under the Beluran district as well as south-eastern Tawau.

More than 5,000 people were evacuated to relief centres during the first wave, though the situation there has since improved. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK