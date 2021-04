JAKARTA - Nearly 60 people were killed after flash floods and landslides hit Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara and West Nusa Tenggara provinces over the weekend, the authorities said on Monday (April 5), warning that the number of casualties might increase.

Torrential rain triggered floods and landslides that created havoc and destruction on islands across East Nusa Tenggara on Sunday. Dams overflowed, inundating hundreds of houses.