Nearly 3,000 bullying cases recorded in Malaysia’s govt schools in 2025: Education Minister

KUALA LUMPUR – Close to 3,000 bully cases were recorded in government schools in 2025 , said Malaysia’s Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Secondary schools saw 2,149 cases while another 740 cases were recorded in primary schools.

Ms Fadhlina assured that strict and comprehensive action will continue to be taken to curb bullying, to ensure the safety, welfare and well-being of students.

“There is no compromise. Curbing bullying is a long-term and continuous effort that also requires commitment at all levels to create a safe and conducive school ecosystem,” she said in a written reply on Feb 12.

Ms Fadhlina added that as at Nov 19, 2025 , safety audits had been carried out at 1,758 schools to ensure that standard operating procedures at schools were being adhered to.

“The standard operating procedure on bullying and sexual misconduct was also reviewed alongside reforms to the bullying reporting system to protect the identity of complainants and witnesses,” she said.

Other measures taken, she said, include the installation of CCTV systems and the implementation of mental health and psychosocial support programmes.

According to the minister, some RM3 million (S$964,000) was spent to install CCTVs at 200 boarding schools, with the project completed on Nov 19, 2025 .

An additional RM5 million has been allocated for CCTVs at 333 other boarding schools.

Some 600 assistant wardens are also set to be appointed in 2026 , in an effort to improve monitoring at boarding schools, especially at night.

According to the minister, some 523 guidance and counselling teachers have also been placed at schools nationwide in 2025 .

“These steps provide additional support to school authorities in the context of managing student safety,” Ms Fadhlina said.

The ministry also works closely with the police, through school liaison officers who visit schools from time to time.

Such officers, she said, will also review complaints made by students.

“We are committed to ensuring every child lives in a school ecosystem that is guaranteed to be safe and harmonious, allowing them to undergo a quality education,” Ms Fadhlina added.

She further noted how the Safe Schools concept establishes the need to create a stable physical, social and emotional environment for all in schools.

Ms Fadhlina was responding to Kangar MP Zakri Hassan who had asked for the latest statistics on bullying cases and efforts to curb them. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK