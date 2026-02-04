For subscribers
Nearly 2,000 students in Indonesia got food poisoning from free meal programme in January 2026
Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments
SEMARANG, Central Java - Nearly 2,000 students have suffered food poisoning from the free nutritious meal programme
free nutritious meal programmein 2026, despite its zero-incident goal, sparking doubts over the government’s commitment to food safety in the ambitious programme.
The latest outbreak occurred on Jan 30 in Muaro Jambi Regency, Jambi, where around 145 students, from kindergarten to high school age, fell sick after eating soto (traditional Indonesian soup) provided by a local Nutrition Fulfillment Service Unit (SPPG).