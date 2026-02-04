Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Nearly 2,000 students in Indonesia got food poisoning from free meal programme in January 2026

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Students prays before eating their food supplied by the Indonesian government's free meal programme at an elementary school in Banda Aceh on October 30, 2025. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP)

Students pray before eating their food supplied by the Indonesian government's free meal programme at an elementary school in Banda Aceh on Oct 30, 2025.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

SEMARANG, Central Java - Nearly 2,000 students have suffered food poisoning from the

free nutritious meal programme

in 2026, despite its zero-incident goal, sparking doubts over the government’s commitment to food safety in the ambitious programme.

The latest outbreak occurred on Jan 30 in Muaro Jambi Regency, Jambi, where around 145 students, from kindergarten to high school age, fell sick after eating soto (traditional Indonesian soup) provided by a local Nutrition Fulfillment Service Unit (SPPG).

See more on

Indonesia

Politics and government

Food hygiene/safety

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.