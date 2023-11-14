Nearly 200 Rohingya refugees land in Indonesia: Official

Rohingya women carrying children, queuing for transport to a shelter, as they arrive in a remote part of Aceh province’s Pidie region. PHOTO: REUTERS
The group of 196 landed Tuesday morning in a remote part of Aceh province’s Pidie region. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
13 min ago

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia - Nearly 200 Rohingya refugees, including many women and children, landed in Indonesia’s westernmost province on Tuesday, a local official said, the largest contingent of the persecuted Myanmar minority to arrive in months.

Thousands of the mostly Muslim Rohingya risk their lives each year on long and expensive sea journeys, often in flimsy boats, to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

The group of 196 landed Tuesday morning in a remote part of Aceh province’s Pidie region, local navy commander Andi Susanto said in a statement.

Some of the new arrivals immediately fled inland, according to Mr Marfian, a spokesperson for the fishing community, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

“Ten... immediately fled to the nearby hills. It seems that they were the middlemen that intentionally brought the refugees to the area,” he said.

The local government gave a lower number of seven who fled.

The refugees were being assisted by local authorities and residents.

“Local people have provided food and drink for them as it is their habit of helping stranded Rohingyas,” Mr Marfian said.

Images shared with AFP showed tired-looking refugees, including women holding babies in their arms, waiting on the beachside for help.

More than 2,000 Rohingya are believed to have attempted the risky journey to South-east Asian countries in 2022, according to the UN refugee agency.

Nearly 200 Rohingya died or went missing last year while attempting hazardous sea crossings, the agency has estimated.

In March, 184 Rohingya refugees arrived in the eastern Aceh town of Peureulak after they were dropped at sea by boat and made to swim ashore. AFP

More On This Topic
Myanmar arrests nearly 150 fleeing Rohingya
UN to cut food aid for Rohingya refugees, citing fund shortfall

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top