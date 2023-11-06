National service can be a valuable experience for young Malaysians, say past recruits

Ms Chai Jia Yu was 18 when she was drafted to join Malaysia’s National Service Training Programe (PLKN) in 2006. Like many others in her cohort, she was uncertain over what to expect at the beginning of her three-month stint in the camp.

“At first, some people really did not like the feeling of living away from home, in groups of 10 to a room,” said the Johor-based digital marketer, who is now 35.

But looking back, she is grateful for the experience. In fact, she said many other trainees who reported to the camp crying also left in tears, but for very different reasons.

“After getting used to the environment and enjoying the experiences, they left the camp in tears again, this time because they could not bear to leave behind their friends,” Ms Chai said.

While Ms Chai has fond memories of her national service training, recent proposals to revive the programme for Malaysians have sparked a range of reactions from disbelief to derision.

Older millennials in their early 30s were initially concerned about being drafted into the programme after Defence Minister Mohamed Hasan said in Parliament that potential recruits would include Malaysians as old as 35 years old.

They said their lifestyle would face more disruption than school-leavers should they be enlisted. Many were also worried if they could cope with the exercise regimens involved.

But their concerns were largely assuaged after the Defence Ministry clarified last Friday that only teenagers would be called up for in-camp training. They can request for deferment if they have a valid reason, but the maximum age to serve as a trainee is 35, the ministry added.

Malaysia selected its first batch of 85,000 PLKN male and female trainees in 2003 using a ballot system. The programme was paused in 2015 due to cost concerns, but was reintroduced in 2016 with a focus on work skills.

In 2018, the newly elected Pakatan Harapan administration abolished the programme, which had racked up around RM8.4 billion (S$2.42 billion) in costs over 14 years.

While many remain doubtful about the need to bring back a costly programme amid the current economic uncertainties, past enlistees like Ms Chai said the experience it offered was priceless, for it allowed young Malaysians to make friends across the racial divide.

“There were many people, especially Chinese independent school students, who had never interacted with other races at length during their school years,” she said.

But at the camp, all trainees were expected to go through physical training and character building lessons together. There were also cultural exchange components, with Malay trainees putting on silat shows and Indian trainees showing off their dances, she said.

“Team-building activities such as obstacle courses and competing with other groups at the camp required teamwork and pushed us to be united.”

Safety at the camps had previously been flagged as a concern, after more than 20 reported deaths tied to the programme over the years. There were also some reports of sexual harassment and food poisoning.

But Mr Kee Jia Jun, who was enlisted to Pagoh, Johor in 2006, said cases of abuse and poor hygiene might have been isolated ones.