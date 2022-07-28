'Nasi inflasi' and budget menus a hit at eateries as Malaysia's food inflation spikes

KUALA LUMPUR - Administration clerk Muhammad Faizal Taib said he struggled in the past two years to get by on his monthly budget of RM250 (S$78) for food.

But that changed recently, due to the generosity of some food operators, who are now offering "economy meals" for as little as RM3.50 a plate.

"It's just a simple dish of rice, some vegetables and protein but it's enough to make me full without burning a hole in my pocket," he told The Straits Times.

Mr Faizal is among those relying on budget meals offered by some restaurant and cafeteria operators, which have decided to help consumers alleviate the burden of food inflation.

In June, the country's inflation increased 3.4 per cent from a year earlier. This has been led by rising food prices. The price of groceries for home-cooked meals rose 6.1 per cent, while dining out has become 6.6 per cent more expensive, government data released last Friday (July 22) showed.

Among the staples with the highest price spikes were roti canai (10.5 per cent), rice with side dishes (9.7 per cent), cooked beef (7.8 per cent) and noodle dishes (7 per cent), the report said.

Despite the rising cost of raw materials, a restaurant in Selangor decided to introduce "nasi inflasi" (inflation rice) to help patrons cushion the blow.

Priced at RM5, the meal consists of rice, vegetable, egg, sardine sambal and a glass of lemonade.

"Years ago, we offered 'nasi bujang' (economy rice) at our sister restaurant, which we closed just before Covid-19. It was a hit," said Mr Iskandar Azaman, owner of a Sköhns Canteen, a cafe selling western set meals and Malay rice meals.

"Now, with rising prices affecting a large section of the population, we thought it should make a comeback but better. So we came out with nasi inflasi," he said.

The "normal nasi bujang" - typically rice, plain soup and a single egg omelette - is not good enough, said Mr Iskandar.

"It shouldn't look like you didn't have enough ingredients to make a meal, so we came out with an upgraded version - rice, sambal sardine, a fried egg, some sliced cucumber and a glass of lemonade," he said.

"It is a wholesome, complete meal. You've got carbs, protein, some vegetables and it's something you are happy to order, not because it's cheap and you don't have money," he said.

Echoing the same sentiment, restaurant owner Jaizah Jaafar said it's a win-win situation for all.

"People need food and we want business, so we have to meet them halfway. At the rate that we're going, it's good enough if we are able to survive after paying for our commitments," she said.