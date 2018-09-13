Prosecutor of Anwar sodomy case expected to be charged with money laundering

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Senior Malaysian lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who was a prosecutor in the sodomy case against Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, is expected to be charged in a Kuala Lumpur court on Thursday (Sept 13) under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Tan Sri Shafee is believed to have been arrested by officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) late on Wednesday.

He is the lawyer leading the defence team for former prime minister Najib Razak, who is facing charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power.

On Sept 6, the Attorney-General's Chamber issued an affidavit claiming that Mr Shafee received payments amounting to RM9.5 million (S$3.15 million) from Najib between 2013 and 2014.

Allegations have surfaced that the payments were made to prosecute Mr Anwar in the second sodomy case at the Court of Appeal and the Federal Court.

Mr Shafee denied the allegations, saying that the payments were for legal services done for Umno and Barisan Nasional.

Last week, Mr Anwar, who is Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president-elect, said his lawyers had received the affidavit.

Mr Anwar said Mr Shafee served as the Special Prosecutor in the appeal against his acquittal for sodomy, beginning in July 2013 until the case concluded at the Federal Court in February 2015.

"I maintain that Shafee should never have been allowed to prosecute the appeal in the first place," he said.

Related Story Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak wants S$39m seized in May returned

Related Story Malaysia appoints two senior private lawyers to assist in Najib Razak case and 1MDB probe

In 2017, Mr Anwar filed two suits. The first was to quash his sodomy conviction on the grounds that the court did not come to a just decision, as Mr Shafee was said to have received money from Najib.

The other suit was to compel Mr Shafee and Najib to reveal bank account transactions between August 2013 and March 2014.

The affidavit, signed by Ms Siti Rahayu Mohd Mumazaini, the special officer of the A-G's Chambers, said two cheques were deposited into Mr Shafee's CIMB Bank account on Sept 13, 2013, and Feb 17, 2014.

"The information was obtained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission after the issuance of an order obtained under subsection 44(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act to freeze Shafee's CIMB Bank account," Ms Siti Rahayu said.