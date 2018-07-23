Najib's cat Kiky back on own Instagram as ex-PM celebrates 65th birthday

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Kiky, one of the cats of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, is back on social media as her owner celebrates his 65th birthday on Monday (July 23).

"Waiting for papa to come down for breakfast, want to peluk manja (pamper with a hug), today is the birthday of papa @najib_razak!" read the post, which was posted at around 8am.

The administrator of the account had also tagged the former prime minister on the post, which has garnered nearly 2,000 likes and over 180 comments at time of writing.

Reflecting the downfall of Najib, the Instagram account of the ginger-and-white Persian cat has been changed from @kikyseriperdana to @kikytamanduta.

Seri Perdana is the official residence of Malaysia's prime ministers.

Taman Duta is the upscale residential estate where Najib's family mansion is located in Jalan Langgak Duta, the site of raids conducted by the police and anti-graft officials in recent weeks.

Kiky had last appeared on the social media platform in a May 8 post, a day before the May 9 general election that Najib's coalition lost.

That last post in May was titled 'Kiky Pilih Biru', or Kiki Chooses Blue. It showed the cat resting atop the Barisan Nasional (BN) blue logo with white weighing scales.

The caption read: "This blue is elegant, it makes Kiky look even cuter and fluffier! That's why #KikyPilihBiru #KikyPilihPapa!".

The Pakatan Harapan coalition swept into power in the 14th general election, ending61 years of BN's rule.

A search for the original @kikyseriperdana handle currently showed a locked private account.

Meanwhile in the Malaysian parliament's lobby his wife Rosmah Mansor celebrated his birthday with a cake cutting ceremony surrounded by close allies.