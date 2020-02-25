Najib's 1MDB trial postponed as he is being summoned to palace

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The SRC International Sdn Bhd trial involving Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak has been postponed as he has been summoned to Istana Negara, said lead defence counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah on Tuesday (Feb 25).

"My client has been summoned to the palace this morning, but it has been adjusted to another time soon after the meeting at Umno headquarters. He is required to be at the party meeting," he said.

The High Court granted the postponement to Wednesday.

Meanwhile, lawyer Farhan Read told the court that defence witness Rosman Abdullah was not ready to take the stand.

Rosman is the managing director of Putra Perdana Construction Sdn Bhd.

Farhan - who is also part of Najib's legal team - said the defence was unable to continue its examination-in-chief with the witness.

Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali then adjourned the hearing for the day.