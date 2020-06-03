Najib says Malaysia polls likely if political uncertainty stays

KUALA LUMPUR (BLOOMBERG) - Malaysia's former leader Najib Razak warned of a "high chance" of elections if the nation's politics continue to be in turmoil.

The health ministry and the election commission should start drafting standard operating procedures for polls, Najib wrote in a Facebook post. He's currently a lawmaker and a member of the ruling United Malays National Organisation (Umno) party, which has been in power for most of the country's history.

"This is because the majority of people already feel sick of the political drama happening today," he wrote. If the turmoil continues until the country's leaders can't focus on reviving the economy, then most Malaysians would rather take the risk of dismissing Parliament, he added.

Lawmaker support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin remains uncertain since he assumed power following a power struggle in February. It's unclear how many seats his administration commands, after Parliament was limited to a single day sitting earlier this month, barring a confidence vote planned by the opposition.

Former deputy prime minister and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi earlier shared a photo of himself meeting Najib on Tuesday (June 2) night. The caption read: "We are already preparing for elections. Are you all ready with us?"