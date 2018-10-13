Najib makes 'cameo' appearance in K-drama

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former prime minister Najib Razak has got tongues wagging on social media when he was spotted making a "cameo appearance" in a South Korean television drama.

In the Korean drama Terius Behind Me, Najib appeared for one second in a television news footage during a scene where National Intelligence Service (NIS) deputy chief Kwon Young-shil was receiving updates from her subordinate on NIS agent Kim Bon's activities.

Najib's television footage appearance is believed to have been from the time he was taken in for questioning at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

That was when the MACC recorded Najib's statement over the probe into SRC International, a former subsidiary of the controversial state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

According to Asianwiki, the drama Terius Behind Me sees South Korean actor So Ji-sub playing the role of Kim, a legendary NIS agent who lives a life of solitude after being involved in a failed secret operation.

However, he becomes entangled with his neighbour Go Ae-rin (Jung In-sun) when he helps to uncover a conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Twitter users expressed their excitement at spotting Najib in the drama.

Ridhuanhussain, who took a screenshot of the scene, said the title of the drama should no longer be called Terius Behind Me but "Najib Behind Me".

However, not all were so eagle-eyed. User Jay said he did not notice Najib's appearance in the drama.

"I had to watch the drama again to notice him," he said.