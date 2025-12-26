Najib found guilty in major 1MDB trial, in verdict likely to add to tensions in Anwar govt

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak faced 25 charges over allegations that roughly RM2.28 billion (S$727 million) was transferred into his personal bank accounts through a network of offshore entities.

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s High Court found former prime minister Najib Razak guilty on Dec 26 in a case involving the alleged misappropriation of about RM2.3 billion (S$727 million) in funds linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) state fund, closing a chapter on the long-running case.

Najib faced 25 charges, comprising 21 counts of money laundering and four counts of abuse of power, over allegations that roughly RM2.28 billion was transferred into his personal bank accounts through a network of offshore entities. He was found guilty of all the charges.

Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah said the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt, finding that Najib, 72, had knowledge and control over the funds and that the transactions could not be explained as legitimate political donations. The judge rejected defence arguments that Najib had been misled by advisers or that the prosecution was politically motivated.

The ruling, which took about four hours to be read out, is likely to add to tensions between Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s coalition and UMNO, which Najib used to lead. A court decision this week that rejected Najib’s bid to serve the rest of his jail sentence in another case under house arrest had already sparked tensions in PM Anwar’s unity government, of which UMNO is a part.

On Dec 26, Justice Sequerah rejected Najib’s claim that the RM2.3 billion constituted a political donation, finding that the purported Arab donation letters relied on by the defence were fabricated. The judge noted that his finding was supported by testimony from former AmBank relationship manager Joanna Yu Ging Ping and former 1MDB general counsel Jasmine Loo Ai Swan.

​The judge noted that Ms Loo testified to seeing a draft of one of the donation letters on a computer screen at a hotel in Mayfair, London. The draft lacked a signature at the time, and she was unsure when or if it was eventually sent to Najib.

“The fourth letter does not have a date despite having an AmBank emblem stamp,” he said, referring to the Malaysian financial group.

​”The court found that the letters were unverified and, at best, highly questionable,” the judge stated. ​He added that Ms Loo’s testimony cast serious doubt not only on the authenticity of the fourth letter but also on the credibility of the entire set of correspondence.

The judge also said that the court acknowledged testimonies that fugitive financier Jho Low had acted as an intermediary for Najib and 1MDB, a state investment fund launched by Najib in 2009 after he became prime minister.

Justice Sequerah noted the “cold hard facts” of the presence and involvement of Low at the critical phases of transactions and dealings involving 1MDB as well as “the obvious proximity and the relationship with the accused, including the fact that no actions was taken against Jho Low even after the wrongdoing surfaced”.

The trial heard testimony from dozens of witnesses, including investigators, former 1MDB executives and banking professionals. Among the key prosecution witnesses was Ms Loo, the former 1MDB general counsel , who testified about internal dealings at the fund and offshore transactions linked to the alleged money trail. Her evidence was vigorously challenged by the defence.

Najib’s lawyers also called witnesses, including former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng Chong Hwa, who told the court he did not believe Najib was part of a broader conspiracy to loot 1MDB.

Najib is expected to appeal to the Court of Appeal.

He will be sentenced pending appeal, and could face a maximum of 20 years’ imprisonment on each charge, as well as a fine of up to five times the value of the alleged misappropriations.

Some 30 supporters of Najib started gathering outside the court with banners from around 6.45am on Dec 26.

“Whatever the outcome, we remain united,” Mrs Suzzalina Anuar, an UMNO branch secretary, told ST.

“We stand by him because he is a prime minister who truly cared about the people. He always thought about ordinary Malaysians.”

“Even now, whenever we meet him in court, he asks after us, whether we are well, whether we have eaten,” said the 43-year-old, who said she had supported Najib even before he became prime minister.

“If he loses again, I will be deeply disappointed and disheartened. This case has gone on for seven years,” she added.

Another supporter, Mr Hafiz Wal Basirun, 43, said: “We supported him even before he became deputy prime minister. Compared with previous prime ministers, he did a lot to help ordinary people, including giving cash handouts.”

Added the UMNO member from Cheras: “I will be very disappointed if he loses today but we will continue to stand behind him and show our support.”