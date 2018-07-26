Najib denies he called National Security Council meeting to declare emergency after election loss

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, who is the MP for Pekan, said he did not harbour any intention to trigger chaos in the country on May 9, 2018.
KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak on Thursday (July 26) denied having summoned a special meeting of the National Security Council on May 9 following the defeat of the Barisan Nasional coalition in the 14th general election that day.

Najib, who is the MP for Pekan, said he did not harbour any intention to trigger chaos in the country on that night.

"There have been accusations and slander that I, as the prime minister at that time, had intended to spark chaos and declare an emergency for fear of losing power," said Najib.

"The accusations are totally baseless. I can tell this august House that the National Security Council was not summoned to convene on that May 9," he told Parliament.

"This can be verified by referring to the then Chief of Defence Forces, Inspector-General of Police and all members of the council," he said when speaking during the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address by the Malaysian king, Sultan Muhammad V.

Najib said the transition of power was peaceful and orderly.

