Najib and Rosmah’s son gets engaged

KUALA LUMPUR - The youngest son of Najib Razak, Mr Mohd Norashman, is now engaged to Ms Nikola Mulyadi.

Umno supreme council member, Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi, took to social media to share the news and photos of their engagement ceremony on April 29.

“It was not the same without Bossku (Najib) but it was still a merry celebration.

“Norashman, who happened to be seated next to me, seemed calm and cheerful even though his father could not be in attendance at the ceremony, which was held at the Pavilion.

“He is probably excited because at 3pm (April 29) he and his fiancee will visit ‘Bossku’ (Najib) in Kajang (Prison),” he shared.

Dr Mohd Puad, who described the engagement ceremony as “incomplete” without Najib’s presence, said he hoped the former prime minister would be able to attend the wedding.

“Let’s pray that Najib will be able to attend the wedding ceremony of Ashman and Nicola,” he said.

Also present at the engagement ceremony were Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Pahang Menteri Besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Najib is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence in Kajang Prison after failing in his last appeal at the Federal Court to set aside the conviction.

The High Court had convicted him in July 2020 of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust involving SRC International funds amounting to RM42 million (S$12.6 million). He was sentenced to 12 years jail and fined RM210 million. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK