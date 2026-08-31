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North Sumatra tourism sites closed as Mount Sinabung volcanic activity increases

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Mount Sinabung in Indonesia last erupted in 2021, during which volcanic ash was sent as high as 4.5km and pyroclastic flow as far as 1km.

Mount Sinabung in Indonesia last erupted in 2021, during which volcanic ash was sent as high as 4.5km and pyroclastic flow as far as 1km.

PHOTO: AFP

  • The Karo regency closed Lau Kawar Lake and a camping ground due to increased volcanic activity and raised alert level at Mount Sinabung since Aug 19.
  • Mount Sinabung's alert level rose from Level I to Level II, with recommendations to avoid activities within 3km radius and vigilance for mudflows near riverbanks.
  • Mount Sinabung has had multiple eruptions since 2010, including major deadly eruptions in 2013 and 2021, with ongoing activity signalling potential future eruptions.

AI generated

MEDAN, Indonesia – The Karo regency administration in Indonesia temporarily closed Lau Kawar Lake and a nearby camping ground in Kuta Gugung village, Naman Teran district, following increased volcanic activity at Mount Sinabung in the past few days and an increase in alert level.

The closure started from Aug 19 for an indefinite time based on a recommendation from the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre’s Sinabung monitoring command post, Karo Youth Affairs, Sports and Tourism Agency head Juni Antomi Kemit said.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.