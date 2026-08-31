North Sumatra tourism sites closed as Mount Sinabung volcanic activity increases

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Mount Sinabung in Indonesia last erupted in 2021, during which volcanic ash was sent as high as 4.5km and pyroclastic flow as far as 1km.

MEDAN, Indonesia – The Karo regency administration in Indonesia temporarily closed Lau Kawar Lake and a nearby camping ground in Kuta Gugung village, Naman Teran district, following increased volcanic activity at Mount Sinabung in the past few days and an increase in alert level.

The closure started from Aug 19 for an indefinite time based on a recommendation from the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre’s Sinabung monitoring command post, Karo Youth Affairs, Sports and Tourism Agency head Juni Antomi Kemit said.