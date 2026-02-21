Myitkyina Airport in Myanmar attacked by drone, MNA passenger plane hit

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

YANGON – A drone attack on Myitkyina Airport in Myanmar on the night of Feb 20 reportedly hit a Myanmar National Airlines (MNA) passenger plane. Security forces continue to carry out necessary area security operations and will take effective and strong responses, it was announced.

The ATR-72-600 passenger plane was preparing to take off from the airport at around 8.12pm ( 9.42pm Singapore time ), when the Kachin Independence Organisation (KIA) and People’s Defence Force (PDF) groups allegedly fired FPV suicide drones at it, causing minor damage to the aircraft’s nose, mid-body and tail lights.

A press release stated that security forces quickly evacuated those in need and provided rescue services after the attack, and that no passengers or flight crew were injured or killed in the incident.

The press release also stated that the deliberate attack on a civilian airline, which greatly facilitates the flow of non-military public transport and goods, constitutes a war crime under the Geneva Conventions and international law.

Security forces are continuing to carry out necessary security operations in the area and will respond effectively and decisively.

KIA spokesman Naw Bu denied the incident to the BBC , saying the KIA has no policy of attacking airlines carrying civilians and that the group has not taken any action in this regard.

Currently, according to the road conditions, Myitkyina Airport is an air transport hub that facilitates non-military public transportation and the rapid flow of goods from the northern state of Kachin to Yangon and Mandalay.

Air security forces were able to intercept the drones after they were detected by air defence systems.

This prevented the drones from exploding inside the airport. The drones crashed on the runway and nearby areas instead.

Security forces defused the explosive devices on the drones to protect the public.

The KIA and PDF affiliates are reportedly carrying out attacks to undermine the government’s governance mechanism and disrupt regional peace and stability by detonating mines and firing rockets from a distance.

They have also reporte dly used drones to drop bombs on infrastructure, roads, bridges, schools and hospitals. ELEVEN MEDIA/ASIA NEWS NETWORK