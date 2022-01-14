Myanmar's Suu Kyi hit by 5 new corruption charges: Source

BANGKOK/DAKAR/THE HAGUE (REUTERS) - Myanmar's ousted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi and deposed President Win Myint will face five additional charges of corruption, each carrying a maximum of 15 years in prison, a source familiar with the proceedings said on Friday (Jan 14).

The cases centre on the hiring a helicopter while in office, said the source, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media.

Suu Kyi has also been replaced as Myanmar’s top representative at hearings next month in the Rohingya genocide case at the World Court, the Attorney-General of Gambia, which brought the case, told Reuters on Friday.

Myanmar is expected to challenge the jurisdiction of International Court of Justice, as the World Court is formally known, in a fresh round of public hearings set from Feb 21.

“A hybrid hearing (is) set to commence on the 21st of February, 2022,” Gambian Attorney-General Dawda Jallow said. He added that Suu Kyi, who acted as Myanmar’s agent in 2019 hearings, had been replaced.

A hybrid hearing is a procedure where some of the participants are present in person and others participate online due to Covid-19 measures.