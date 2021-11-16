Myanmar's parallel government NUG asks foreign tourists to stay away

Myanmar's parallel government has a message for foreign travellers: Don't come.
Myanmar's parallel government has a message for foreign travellers: Don't come.PHOTO: AFP
Indochina Bureau Chief
  • Published
    34 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BANGKOK - With barriers to tourism coming down in the region, Myanmar's military junta is also making tentative plans to reopen the country to international air travel early next year. But Myanmar's parallel government has another message for foreign travellers: Don't come.

"The people of Myanmar are being killed, raped, detained and their houses and possessions seized or destroyed. This is not a time for sightseeing," Mr Tin Tun Naing, the National Unity Government's (NUG) minister for planning, finance and investment, told The Straits Times in an interview on Sunday (Nov 14).

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 