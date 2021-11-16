Myanmar's parallel government NUG asks foreign tourists to stay away

BANGKOK - With barriers to tourism coming down in the region, Myanmar's military junta is also making tentative plans to reopen the country to international air travel early next year. But Myanmar's parallel government has another message for foreign travellers: Don't come.

"The people of Myanmar are being killed, raped, detained and their houses and possessions seized or destroyed. This is not a time for sightseeing," Mr Tin Tun Naing, the National Unity Government's (NUG) minister for planning, finance and investment, told The Straits Times in an interview on Sunday (Nov 14).