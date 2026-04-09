Myanmar’s Min Aung Hlaing appoints new Cabinet, military still dominates

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President Min Aung Hlaing’s Cabinet and ministry nominations extend the dominance of former military generals and police chiefs across the legislative, executive and judicial branches.

NAYPYITAW – Myanmar’s Parliament approved a list of 30 ministers to serve in the Cabinet of junta chief Min Aung Hlaing on April 9 following his appointment as president last week, with the military still holding a dominant role.

The move follows a widely disputed victory by the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party in an election that was supposed to mark Myanmar’s transition to civilian rule, but was dismissed as a sham by the UN and many Western countries.

The Cabinet list approved on April 9 signals a business-as-usual approach by President Min Aung Hlaing, with most of his appointees consisting of retired military officers and holdovers from the previous administration.

Defence Minister Maung Maung Aye has retired, to be replaced by General Tun Aung, former air commander-in-chief. Lieutenant-General Yar Pyae has also stepped down as Minister of Border Affairs, to be replaced by Lt-Gen Hpone Myat, formerly the home affairs minister.

Former ambassador to China Tin Maung Swe will take up the role of foreign affairs minister. He has also served previously as a military attache in Britain.

A number of former defence ministers who have served the junta since it took power in a 2021 coup were also reappointed to the new Cabinet, including retired generals Mya Tun Oo and Tin Aung San.

President Min Aung Hlaing also nominated former officials to head another 14 ministries, extending the dominance of former military generals and former police chiefs across the legislative, executive and judicial branches.

Analysts said the appointments suggest that significant structural change is unlikely, with many of the old guards changing uniforms but retaining their previous influence.

“Min Aung Hlaing has established a political system where military officers wear traditional civilian attire to govern in a civilian capacity, while he continues to maintain centralised control,” said independent analyst Aung Kyaw Soe.

He added that under such a system, there is no reason to expect genuine progress in Myanmar.

Myanmar has been gripped by violence since the 2021 coup, in which the military, known also as the Tatmadaw, unseated a democratically elected government led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi. REUTERS