Myanmar's economic woes mount with plunging currency, fears grow for food supplies

Myanmar's fast depreciating currency is straining the people in a country gripped by political turmoil following the Feb 1 military coup.PHOTO: REUTERS
BANGKOK - In Yangon's working class township of Hlaingtharyar, Ms New Ni's husband used to support his family of three by ferrying passengers on his motorcycle. He had to stop this month, because spiralling fuel costs made it too expensive to run his taxi service. Plus, nobody wants rides anymore.

"People don't take the motorcycle anymore. They walk to the market, or they walk from the bus stop to their home," the 32-year-old housewife told The Straits Times. There are months now that the couple cannot afford their rent of 60,000 kyat (S$42), but that is not their primary concern. "We can't afford much else except our daily meals," she said.

