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Myanmar to step up vehicle fuel rationing as shortages grow

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Pedestrian cross a road near Sule Pagoda in Yangon on March 7, 2026.

Under the programme, which begins nationwide next week, customers will be allowed to buy fuel once or twice a week depending on the size of their vehicle engines.

PHOTO: AFP

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Myanmar’s military government is stepping up fuel rationing by implementing a system of barcodes and QR codes to determine how much customers can buy as the Middle East war accelerates fears of shortages.

Under the programme, which begins nationwide next week, customers will be allowed to buy fuel once or twice a week depending on the size of their vehicle engines, the Ministry of Energy said in a statement on March 23. The government earlier this month imposed driving restrictions for private vehicles as a way to preserve petrol.

A shortage of jet fuel, meanwhile, has led several airlines in Myanmar to temporarily halt domestic routes, Eleven Myanmar reported on its website. 

Barcodes on certificates for automobiles, trucks and motorcycles will provide data for QR codes that will determine how much fuel can be purchased, according to the ministry. Filling stations in major cities including Yangon and Naypyitaw initiated the barcode system on March 12.

Long-distance drivers can purchase fuel at filling stations along highways or in distant cities by presenting a receipt of fuel purchased earlier, the ministry said. 

Soaring fuel prices and speculation about shortages have led to long queues at gas stations in most cities.

The ruling junta directed government employees to work remotely every Wednesday from March 25. 

The Myanmar Rice Federation is urging mills and farmers to conserve fuel while encouraging the use of solar power.

The energy ministry said Myanmar has stockpiled 50 days’ worth of fuel and is arranging to import more through alternative channels. The central bank said it sold US dollars – a total of US$96 million (S$123 million) – at a lower rate to oil companies this month, making it easier for them to purchase fuel overseas. BLOOMBERG

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.