Myanmar to focus on recovery, says junta's top economic minister

SINGAPORE - Myanmar will focus on recovery and stop the flight of foreign investors as it prepares to hold elections in August 2023, the junta's top economic minister told a press conference with selected media on Tuesday (Dec 7).

Minister of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations Aung Naing Oo said stemming the exodus of large investors from the country was now a "top priority," disclosing that discussions were now underway to minimise losses and explore alternative investments with Indian port operator Adani Group which scrapped plans to build a container terminal in Yangon in October.