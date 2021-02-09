For Subscribers
Myanmar regime edges closer to crackdown
BANGKOK - Martial law was imposed in several parts of Myanmar, including Yangon, on Monday night (Feb 8) after widespread protests against the military seizure of power on Feb 1.
Myanmar's military chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, made his first public address, trying to project himself as more a statesman and less a dictator.
Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.