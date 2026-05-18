Straitstimes.com header logo

Myanmar quake felt in Bangkok high-rises and parts of Thailand

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Thailand's Earthquake Observation Division reported that the quake occurred at 9.05am (10.05am, Singapore time).

Thailand's Earthquake Observation Division reported that the quake occurred at 9.05am on May 18, 2026 .

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM USGS

Google Preferred Source badge

BANGKOK - A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck near the southern coast of Myanmar on the morning of May 18, with tremors felt by residents in high-rise buildings in Bangkok and several other parts of Thailand.

Thailand’s Earthquake Observation Division reported that the quake occurred at 9.05am, with its epicentre at 16.351 degrees north , 96.286 degrees east, near the southern coast of Myanmar.

The quake was measured at a depth of 10km and was located about 247km south-west of Mae Sot district in Tak province.

Public reports submitted to the Thai Meteorological Department showed that the tremor was felt in many Bangkok districts, particularly in office towers, hospitals, condominiums and other high-rise buildings.

Reports came from areas including Bang Rak, Silom, Suriya Wong, Sathon, Pathum Wan, Wang Mai, Thon Buri, Samre, Bangkok Noi, Siriraj, Lak Si, Thung Song Hong, Khlong Toei, Phra Khanong, Don Mueang, Huai Khwang, Phaya Thai, Chatuchak, Bang Phlat, Phasi Charoen and Thung Khru.

Some residents reported feeling dizzy, seeing curtains, lamps or chandeliers sway, noticing water in bottles move, or feeling buildings shake slightly.

Several reports came from upper floors, including offices and condominiums on the 10th to 24th floors.

The tremor was also reported in Nonthaburi, as well as in northern provinces including Lampang and Chiang Mai.

In Nonthaburi, reports came from Bang Kruai, while in Chiang Mai, people in Si Phum and Wat Ket areas reported light shaking.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties following the earthquake.

The authorities and monitoring agencies are expected to continue reviewing the quake’s magnitude, depth and exact epicentre as more seismic data becomes available. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Earthquake hits south-west China; thousands evacuate, buildings collapse
Groundbreaking: Researchers trigger ‘controlled’ quakes under Swiss Alps
See more on

Myanmar

Thailand

Earthquakes

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.