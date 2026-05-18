Myanmar quake felt in Bangkok high-rises and parts of Thailand

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Thailand's Earthquake Observation Division reported that the quake occurred at 9.05am on May 18, 2026 .

BANGKOK - A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck near the southern coast of Myanmar on the morning of May 18 , with tremors felt by residents in high-rise buildings in Bangkok and several other parts of Thailand.

Thailand’s Earthquake Observation Division reported that the quake occurred at 9.05am, with its epicentre at 16.351 degrees north , 96.286 degrees east, near the southern coast of Myanmar.

The quake was measured at a depth of 10km and was located about 247km south-west of Mae Sot district in Tak province.

Public reports submitted to the Thai Meteorological Department showed that the tremor was felt in many Bangkok districts, particularly in office towers, hospitals, condominiums and other high-rise buildings.

Reports came from areas including Bang Rak, Silom, Suriya Wong, Sathon, Pathum Wan, Wang Mai, Thon Buri, Samre, Bangkok Noi, Siriraj, Lak Si, Thung Song Hong, Khlong Toei, Phra Khanong, Don Mueang, Huai Khwang, Phaya Thai, Chatuchak, Bang Phlat, Phasi Charoen and Thung Khru.

Some residents reported feeling dizzy, seeing curtains, lamps or chandeliers sway, noticing water in bottles move, or feeling buildings shake slightly.

Several reports came from upper floors, including offices and condominiums on the 10th to 24th floors.

The tremor was also reported in Nonthaburi, as well as in northern provinces including Lampang and Chiang Mai.

In Nonthaburi, reports came from Bang Kruai, while in Chiang Mai, people in Si Phum and Wat Ket areas reported light shaking.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties following the earthquake.

The authorities and monitoring agencies are expected to continue reviewing the quake’s magnitude, depth and exact epicentre as more seismic data becomes available. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK