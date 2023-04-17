Myanmar national killed in jet ski accident in Penang

GEORGE TOWN, PENANG - A foreign national’s outing with a friend ended in tragedy when he was killed in a jet ski accident at Batu Ferringhi beach on Sunday.

Tun Lin Aung, from Myanmar, died when the jet ski he was riding collided with another boat docked near the beach.

Police were alerted to the incident by the public at about 6.45pm, said George Town police department’s deputy superintendent, Mr V Saravanan.

“Initial investigation found that the victim, 22, was riding a rented jet ski when it collided with a boat docked nearby,” Mr Saravanan said in a statement.

He said the collision resulted in injuries to the victim’s chin and neck, and the victim was carried to the beach by several witnesses after the incident.

“The victim was pronounced dead at about 5.35pm by paramedics at the scene,” he said.

Further investigation found that the deceased came to Penang with his friend to attend the Songkran festival in Penang and has been working in Malaysia for three years with valid travel and working documents.

A post-mortem will be conducted at Penang Hospital on Monday. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK