Myanmar military airs allegations of bribery against Suu Kyi on TV

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Myanmar's ruling military on Tuesday (March 23) showed video testimony at a televised news conference of a former top Yangon official alleging corruption by ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, including receiving cash, gold bars and silk.

The military showed video testimony of former Yangon chief minister Phyo Min Thein saying he visited Ms Suu Kyi multiple times and gave her money "whenever needed".

It also showed a mayor of Naypyitaw alleging her National League for Democracy party had committed electoral fraud by inventing voters, including tripling the number in one township.

This story is developing.